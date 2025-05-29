Yemeni Analysts / Special Report

In light of the escalating Israeli violations against the city of Jerusalem and the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque, the Israeli occupation authorities have pressed ahead with large-scale excavations beneath the Noble Sanctuary. Their objective: to recast key Islamic landmarks into sites bearing Talmudic-Jewish character as part of a comprehensive Judaization scheme.

While official Arab and Islamic responses remain conspicuously absent and silence pervades most regimes, Yemen has broken ranks. Mr. Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—may God preserve him—has issued a rare and unequivocal condemnation of these grave transgressions.

“An Explicit Aggression against the Sanctity of Islam”

In a forceful address, Mr. al-Houthi denounced the excavations and tunnel-building beneath al-Aqsa as “an explicit aggression against the sanctity of Islam and the sacred sites of the Ummah.” He warned that the ongoing Judaization project in Jerusalem—especially around and under al-Aqsa Mosque—constitutes a dangerous provocation to Muslims worldwide.

“What is happening in Jerusalem is a direct assault on the entire Islamic Ummah,” he declared. “It is everyone’s duty to rise to their responsibility: silence is collusion, and indifference is betrayal.”

Digging for the ‘Temple’, Erasing Islamic Identity

The occupation authorities have been carving out a labyrinth of tunnels under al-Aqsa Mosque, the al-Buraq Plaza, and the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan. Their pretext: searching for the so-called “Jewish Temple,” despite decades of excavations yielding no archaeological proof of its existence.

These operations run in parallel with massive projects to Judaize Jerusalem’s Old City—establishing Jewish museums, creating an “underground Jewish city,” and converting Islamic shrines into synagogues and Talmudic study centers.

Threat to Architecture and Civilian Life

The relentless digging has triggered cracks and partial collapses in homes across Silwan and the Old City, endangering residents and jeopardizing the structural integrity of al-Aqsa itself. Local and international organizations have documented widespread damage—yet the occupation authorities turn a blind eye.

Official Arab Silence vs. Yemeni Mobilization

Despite the severity of these actions, most Arab and Islamic regimes have remained mute. In stark contrast, Yemen’s leader has emerged as one of the few to speak out decisively against the Judaization campaign. Mr. al-Houthi’s call to the Arab and Islamic masses to defend al-Aqsa resonates as a powerful counter-message to the prevailing silence—and in some cases, overt normalization with Israel.

Al-Aqsa in Peril… History Will Judge

Developments in Jerusalem make clear that the occupier is not content with redrawing geography; it seeks to reshape identity and collective memory. While official regimes stay silent, the voice of true Islamic resistance—embodied today by the Yemeni stance under Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi—remains the last bulwark for protecting al-Aqsa Mosque.