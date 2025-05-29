The Australia/Israel Review—published by the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council—has released a report exposing the failure of the U.S. aggression and its thwarted bets in Yemen. The magazine, a voice for the pro-Israel lobby in Australia, revealed that the U.S. military operation in Yemen, codenamed “Operation Fierce Raider,” ended in blunt failure despite an intense two-month escalation marked by over a thousand airstrikes.

Under the headline “A Harsh Finale for the ‘Raider’ Movie in Yemen,” the report concedes that the American campaign fell short of its objectives. The U.S. military was unable to break Ansar Allah’s resilience or undermine their combat capabilities. According to the magazine, Ansar Allah remain “cohesive and capable of operating on all levels”—an implicit admission of defeat despite the operation’s dramatic military and media display from its launch on 15 March until the ceasefire declaration on 6 May.

While the U.S. administration—led by Donald Trump—sought to portray the halt of operations as a diplomatic victory following the “Houthi surrender,” the pro-Israeli periodical asserts that battlefield and intelligence indicators tell the exact opposite story. It argues that Washington’s decision to cease the offensive came after U.S. Central Command failed to present any meaningful measure of success beyond the sheer volume of munitions expended.

The magazine further reports that Trump compressed the original eight-month campaign plan proposed by Central Command down to just thirty days. It notes that logistical and financial pressures—exacerbated by heavy American losses, including drones and fighter jets, and munitions expenditures exceeding one billion dollars—ultimately forced the decision to stand down.

The review also highlights confusion among Washington’s allies: Britain was not notified in advance of the ceasefire decision, and Israel was left politically and security-shocked, forced to confront Yemen’s retaliatory strikes alone. Ansar Allah continued launching missiles and drones deep into Israeli territory without eliciting any response from Washington.

Criticizing the absence of any clause in the U.S.–Yemeni agreement calling for a halt to attacks on Israel, the magazine quotes the U.S. ambassador to Israel as saying Washington “will not intervene against the Houthis unless Americans are harmed.” The review describes this as a crushing blow to the image of the U.S.–Israeli alliance and to “Tel Aviv’s” confidence in American guarantees.

Importantly, Ansar Allah made no substantive concessions and did not retract any of their stated positions. On the contrary, they reaffirmed their intent to continue targeting Israeli vessels and to press on with the Red Sea campaign until their broader objectives are achieved—demonstrating that strategic initiative remains firmly in their hands, not those of mediators or external pressures.

In a rare admission, the magazine concedes that the U.S. ceasefire will not restore freedom of navigation in the Red Sea as Washington had presumed. Shipping companies continue to avoid the route, acutely aware that Yemenis now hold the initiative and that a new round of escalation could erupt at any moment.

The Australia/Israel Review’s report—tinged with political bitterness and military frustration—lays bare the moral defeat suffered by Washington and its allies. Their calculations collided with an unyielding wall of will and sovereignty, forcing them to retreat from Yemen empty-handed, while the Yemeni people maintain an unwavering stance: no compromise on Palestine, no retreat from the Red Sea equation.