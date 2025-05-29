The Zionist Occupation Employs Hunger and Destruction as Tools to Exterminate the Palestinians, While Arab Silence Conceals the Crimes of Genocide

Yemeni Press | Special Report

In his speech today on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip, Mr Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi the leader of revolution clarified the key points regarding the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza, now exceeding 600 days, characterizing it as a genocidal war targeting Palestinians’ land, identity, and history.

Systematic Crimes: A War of Extermination, Not Merely Aggression

Mr leader of revolution, affirmed that the Israeli onslaught has defied all description, labeling it a “true war of extermination” against the Palestinian people manifest in the deliberate targeting of civilians, especially children and internally displaced persons, alongside systematic starvation and the blocking of humanitarian aid. He described the so-called hunger in Gaza not as mere neglect but as a “criminal distribution mechanism” exercised under a United Nations cover and shielded by international silence.

The West Bank and Jerusalem… A Deliberate Settlement Trajectory

He highlighted the calculated expansion of settlements in the West Bank, stressing that the occupation does not stop at killing but seeks to impose a permanent settlement reality through raids, arrests, home demolitions, and crop burnings. In Jerusalem, he warned that the Judaization of the Al-Aqsa Mosque is part of a long-term plan initiated years ago, relying on excavations and tunnel works that threaten the shrine’s collapse all with the explicit aim of destroying Al-Aqsa and erasing its identity.

Arab Silence… A Betrayal of the Nations and the Holy Sites

Mr. Leader bitterly condemned the Arab and Islamic silence over these crimes, describing the allegiance of certain regimes to the Zionists as a “moral disease and a loss of innate virtue.” He cautioned against a “soft war” designed to domesticate the Ummah, turning its nations into entities that neither defend their Prophet nor protect their sanctities.

Role of the Mujahidine and Gaza’s Resilience: A Staunch Barrier Against the Occupation

He praised Palestinian steadfastness and the operations carried out by Al-Qassam Brigades the military wing of Hamas and Al-Quds Brigades the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, affirming that this heroic resistance is the main obstacle preventing the enemy from fulfilling its plans. He noted that the occupation relies on crimes and starvation to compensate for its military failures in the face of an unbroken resistance.

The Yemeni Position: Genuine Support, Not Mere Slogans

Detailing Yemen’s role, Mr , the leader of revolution announced the execution of 14 targeted operations this week into the depth of the Zionist entity, along with the continued closure of the Red Sea to vessels linked to the enemy. He denounced the complicity of five Arab regimes facilitating the transfer of goods to the occupation via the Mediterranean Sea as a blatant betrayal prolonging the genocide in Gaza.

He also referenced the failure of the second American aggression against Yemen, describing it as a “divine victory” reflecting the strength of popular will and the independence of Yemen’s political decision.

Summary

Mr. Leader’s speech arrived at a pivotal moment, underscoring the intensification of Zionist aggression amid a tightening blockade and mounting crimes against civilians. His address demonstrated a deep understanding of the conflict’s multifaceted nature military, existential, intellectual, and moral and called on the Islamic Ummah to awaken from its slumber. He warned that what is happening in Palestine today is inseparable from the future of Mecca and Medina, and that official Arab complacency will not avert the looming danger but will hasten its arrival.