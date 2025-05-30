Black May on the Zionist Entity: Yemeni Air and Naval Blockade and a “Tactical” U.S. Withdrawal

Yemeni Press | Special Report

This past May witnessed a qualitative and strategic shift in Yemen’s support for Gaza—what we might call a “Black May” for the Zionist entity—marked by the expansion of the Yemeni armed forces’ deterrence strategy and the United States’ announcement of its withdrawal from confronting Yemen and suspension of its backing for the entity, following crushing Yemeni strikes. The Yemeni Armed Forces declared a no-fly zone over Ben Gurion “Lod” Airport and a naval blockade on the Port of Haifa, elevating the confrontation to unprecedented levels in the modern history of the conflict.

Effective No-Fly Zone over Lod Airport

In a move that shocked the regional scene, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced at the beginning of May that they were imposing a no-fly zone over Ben Gurion International Airport—one of the most sensitive facilities in the Zionist entity. Repeated hypersonic ballistic-missile and drone attacks have made landing at Lod a genuine risk.

Aviation data and airline testimonies indicate that many global and regional carriers suspended flights to the occupied territories during the first half of May, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian, Turkish Airlines, as well as European carriers like Lufthansa and KLM—and even some U.S. airlines.

Previously regarded as a “safe haven” during escalations, Ben Gurion is now under near-daily strike. The Yemeni Armed Forces reported executing more than ten precision attacks on the airport in May alone, using “Palestine-2” and “Zulfiqar” missiles and “Samad-4” and “Yafa” drones, warning that continued aggression against Gaza would keep turning Ben Gurion into an open battleground.

Naval Blockade on the Port of Haifa

On May 19, the Yemeni Armed Forces issued a decisive warning to international shipping companies to leave the Port of Haifa—delivering another blow to Israeli economic infrastructure—by announcing a maritime blockade on Israel’s largest and most vital port, a key artery for imports of goods, energy, and technology.

Israeli sources reported a marked decline in loading and unloading operations at the port, amid rising maritime insurance costs and investor fears over supply-chain collapse.

Meanwhile, maritime operations against vessels linked to the Zionist entity have continued. In his regional update on Thursday, May 29, Mr. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi affirmed that the Red Sea remains closed to Israeli ships, with no vessels tied to the enemy navigating through Bab al-Mandeb into the Gulf of Aden or the Arabian Sea.

Psychological Warfare and Economic Attrition

Yemeni operations have transcended military impact to become tools of deep economic and psychological attrition against the enemy, evidenced by:

Near-total shutdown of the tourism sector.

A sharp decline in foreign direct investment.

Escalating maritime shipping and insurance costs.

A collapse of settler confidence in their government’s ability to protect them, even in the occupied heartland.

Political and Military Messaging

Yemeni leadership has stressed that its military operations will continue until the Zionist aggression ceases and the blockade on Gaza is fully lifted, emphasizing that these actions are not merely symbolic solidarity but part of a unified Ummah’s struggle—a point Mr. al-Houthi reiterates in each of his weekly speeches.