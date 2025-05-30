Yemenis / Special Report

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is distributing aid to residents of the Gaza Strip who have been hard-hit by recurrent economic and social crises. Yet this organization is far from an ordinary relief agency: it’s a U.S. company with a military background, directly tied to the Zionist project, raising serious questions about its true intentions and the mechanisms by which it allocates assistance.

A U.S. company with a military pedigree

Originally established as an American firm within a military framework, the foundation’s objectives extend well beyond humanitarian relief. Its charter encompasses strategic operations designed to serve U.S. and Israeli interests in the region.

Direct ties to the Zionist entity

Evidence shows the foundation coordinates with Israeli security and military bodies, using aid distribution as a front for expansive surveillance and control technologies aimed squarely at subjugating the population and undermining Palestinian resistance.

The Perils of the Aid Distribution Scheme

A tool for socio-political control

By monopolizing who receives aid, the foundation imposes political and security conditions on beneficiaries, creating dependency and eroding the community’s capacity to oppose occupation.

Gathering sensitive intelligence

Data collected during distribution operations feeds population monitoring efforts, helps identify resistance leaders, and provides critical information to the Zionist enemy.

Servicing external agendas

Allocations are not based on genuine need but on a predetermined plan to weaken selected factions or foment divisions within Palestinian society.

Marginalizing resistant groups

By excluding key resistance elements from aid, the foundation diminishes popular support for these factions and strengthens U.S.-Israeli influence in Gaza.

Warning from Leader Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

In a related statement, His Eminence Leader Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, may God protect him, sounded the alarm regarding aid schemes managed by organizations with military ties and Zionist affiliations. He denounced the enemy’s strategy of engineering hunger and controlling food distribution as a crime against humanity.

He urged vigilance and caution against these projects, called for backing independent national institutions, and stressed that unity and resistance remain the only means to safeguard Palestinian rights and dignity in the face of aggression and foreign intervention.

Impact on Palestinian Reality

Fueling internal strife through selective aid, sparking disputes among factions and families, and advancing a “divide-and-rule” policy.

Weakening popular resistance by deliberate starvation, thereby diminishing society’s ability to mount an effective defense.

In Conclusion

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation an American military-linked entity with direct Zionist ties is not merely a supplier of relief but an integral component of a security and strategic agenda aimed at full control over Gaza through covert, “humanitarian” means. Leader Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi’s warning underscores this threat and calls for public and international oversight, as well as support for truly independent national bodies, to ensure aid is distributed fairly and transparently in service of Palestinians, not the occupier.