President Al-Mashat: We Have Directed the Designation of the Zionist Enemy’s Attack Routes Against Our Country as Dangerous Zones for All Companies

His Excellency Field Marshal Staff Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, affirmed that the Armed Forces will be able to engage hostile Zionist aircraft without causing any harm to air or maritime navigation.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), His Excellency the President revealed that good news regarding the enemy’s aircraft used in the aggression against Yemen will be announced soon. He said, “Soon, God willing, you will receive encouraging news about the enemy’s Zionist aircraft used in the aggression against our country, and our Armed Forces—represented by our air defenses—will make the pride of the enemy’s aircraft in the coming days a source of ridicule.”

He added: “For the safety of air and maritime navigation in the areas where our Armed Forces operate, we have directed that the routes used by the Zionist enemy to attack our country be classified as dangerous zones for all companies.”

President Al-Mashat noted that, for their own safety, companies must avoid navigating along the routes used by the Zionist entity to target Yemen.