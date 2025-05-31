Al–Rashad and the Soundness of the Heart in the Journey of Faith: A Study of the Second Lesson from the Quranic Stories Series by Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

In the context of his series of faith-based and educational lessons on the Quranic stories, Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi presented the second lesson, in which he continued to shed light on the life of Prophet Abraham (peace be upon him) as recounted in the verses of the Holy Qur’an. He examined the themes of guidance (al-rashad) and the soundness of the heart as foundational pillars in the spiritual journey of both nations and individuals.

The Leader began this second lesson by recalling the key points of the first lesson, which was drawn from Sūrah al-Anbiyāʾ (The Prophets). In that session, he emphasized “al-rashad” (right guidance) as an urgent need for human society in its beliefs, culture, and way of life. He affirmed that Allāh, exalted be He, is the ultimate source of guidance—through the innate disposition He grants to His servants, by the inspiration He sends to His Messengers and Prophets, and by the divinely chosen guides among His servants.

He then cited the blessed verse:

“And verily, We granted Abraham his right course before.”

(Qurʾān 21:51)

to underscore that Allāh’s guidance for His servants—conveyed through His Prophets—is among the greatest of divine blessings. No alternative, whether philosophers or intellectuals no matter how brilliant, can replace it, for the source of light and guidance is Allāh alone.

The Leader spoke about the significance of God’s choosing and preparing the Prophets. He pointed out that Allāh alone knows where to place His message, as stated in His words:

“Allāh knows best where to place His message.”

(Qurʾān 6:124)

and likewise concerning Abraham:

“And We were well acquainted with him.”

(Qurʾān 21:51)

He then discussed Prophet Abraham’s role as a preacher and reformer, noting that his mission within his community began under the banner of pure monotheism (tawḥīd) and the fight against all forms of idolatry and deviation. Abraham, peace be upon him, employed a variety of rational methods, among them pointing out the deficiencies of worshiping the stars, the sun, and the moon, to demonstrate that true worship is due only to the Perfect Creator, the Sovereign and Owner of all.

The Leader also highlighted Abraham’s approach to dialogue and accountability, explaining that the Prophet confronted his people with clear evidence, refuting their inherited falsehoods and baseless traditions. They had no genuine proof for worshiping idols, and Abraham, peace be upon him, rejected such empty practices.

One of the important topics in the lesson was the concept of “testimony” (shahādah) as an expression of firm faith. The Prophet Abraham said:

“And I am indeed a witness over you.”

(Qurʾān 29:16)

Leader al-Houthi explained that this “testimony” signifies certainty, commitment, and adherence to the truth of monotheism.

He then moved to discuss the pivotal episodes in Prophet Abraham’s life: smashing the idols, the attempt to burn him, and his migration. He noted that the Qur’an refers to these events in several sūrahs—such as al-Anbiyāʾ (The Prophets), al-‘Ankabūt (The Spider), and al-Ṣāffāt (Those Who Set the Ranks)—and that the discussion of these topics would continue in the next lesson.

The Leader paused on Sūrah al-Ṣāffāt, where Allāh, exalted be He, says:

“And indeed among his people was Abraham.”

(Qurʾān 37:83)

He clarified that this indicates Abraham’s lineage belongs to the followers of Prophet Noah, peace be upon him, because the Prophetic methodology is one and the same, despite the passage of time and differing circumstances.

He then examined the significance of the verse:

“When his Lord said to him, ‘Submit,’ he said, ‘I have submitted [in Islam] to the Lord of the worlds.’”

(Qurʾān 2:131)

and especially of the phrase:

“When he came to his Lord with a sound heart.”

(Qurʾān 26:87)

He emphasized the necessity of combining right guidance (al-rashad) with the soundness of the heart (qalb salīm) as two essential foundations in the path toward Allāh. The Leader explained that a sound heart means one that is free of corrupt beliefs, dark ideas, and moral evils, remaining pure in its original disposition that Allāh created within mankind.

In a deep analysis, he clarified that it is the human being who pollutes his own heart with false concepts and sinful deeds that distort his perceptions and inclinations—much like a mirror that, when tarnished, can no longer reflect the truth. He cited Allāh’s words:

“No! Rather, on their hearts is the covering [of sins] which they used to earn.”

(Qurʾān 83:14)

to illustrate how sins affect the purity of the heart and corrupt its natural disposition.

The Leader affirmed that the Prophets, guided by Allāh’s light, possess sound hearts and pure souls, making them eminently qualified to carry out the mission of guidance. They also labor to purify the hearts of others, removing the corrupt impurities that hinder understanding and uprightness.

He concluded his lesson by underscoring the importance of a person living with both guidance and a sound heart, and that faith and right guidance encompass both emotions and actions. He cited Allāh’s words:

“But Allāh has endeared to you the faith and has beautified it in your hearts… those are the rightly guided.”

(Qurʾān 49:7)

clarifying that the love of faith and abhorrence of wrongdoing are among the signs of genuine guidance.

In closing, it became clear that guidance does not reside solely in one’s thoughts and methodology, but extends to the deepest psychological layers, translating into a person’s conduct and uprightness. He quoted Allāh’s command:

“Let them respond to Me [in obedience] and believe in Me that they may be rightly guided.”

(Qurʾān 20:108)

With this profound approach, Leader Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi continues to deliver his Qur’anic story lessons, conveying lofty spiritual and human values with deep responsibility, making this series a beacon on the path of awareness, purification, and guidance.