Hebrew Channel: This Is the Time It Took for the “Yemeni Missile” to Reach Its Target

Sources revealed that the hypersonic missile launched moments ago from Yemen took less than five minutes to reach its target deep inside Israel.

They stated that the missile was detected only at the very last seconds before impact due to delayed tracking.

As a result, Hebrew sources reported that operations at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily suspended after air-raid sirens were activated in response to the Yemeni missile launch.

Channel 12 (Hebrew) confirmed that takeoff and landing schedules at Ben Gurion were disrupted when sirens sounded in the Tel Aviv area.

It also reported that sirens were triggered in more than 300 Israeli cities and towns within the settlement areas following the missile launch.