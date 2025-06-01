Yemen Announces Targeting Lod Airport with a Hypersonic Missile and Three Precision Airstrikes on Zionist Sites

The Yemeni Armed Forces today, Sunday, carried out a precision military operation targeting “Lod” Airport in occupied Jaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile. This operation is part of Yemen’s ongoing response in support of the Palestinian people and their fighters, and in rejection of the genocidal crimes being committed by the Zionist enemy against the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The official spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed that the operation achieved its objective successfully, by the grace of God, causing the airport to cease operations and forcing millions of Zionist settlers to flee to shelters.

In a related development, General Saree announced that the Yemeni UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) corps executed three strikes against vital Israeli enemy sites in the regions of Jaffa, Ashdod, and Umm al-Rashrash (Eilat), using three armed drones, as part of ongoing precision operations against the Zionist entity.

Brigadier General Saree indicated that, after successfully imposing a partial flight ban on Lod Airport, the Yemeni Armed Forces are now working to enforce a full ban in the coming period. He called on any airlines that have not yet complied with the ban to take this decision into account to safeguard their aircraft and passengers.

The military spokesperson concluded the statement by affirming that Yemeni operations will not cease until the Israeli aggression on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted, stressing the continuation of military support for the Palestinian cause by placing trust in God and relying on Him.