Global Site: Yemen Has Turned Israel’s Summer Season into Utter Chaos, and One of the Missiles Almost Hit Ben Gurion’s Control Tower

A website specializing in global travel and tourism news revealed the impact of Yemen’s operations in support of Gaza, which target vital and sensitive sites deep within Israel, including Ben Gurion Airport.

The “Travel & Tour World” site reported that the absence of foreign airlines in Israel has severely affected Israelis: ticket prices have soared sharply, and seat availability has plummeted.

The site added, “The Yemeni attack has turned Israel’s summer travel season—which is normally a peak period—into utter chaos.”

It continued: “The Yemeni attack caused massive disruption: tourists canceled their vacations, and Israelis abroad found it difficult to return.”

The report confirmed that the Yemeni strike was not merely an incident that nearly cost a life but served as a wake-up call, with an immediate effect as airlines began withdrawing.

It noted that the Yemeni missile almost hit the control tower at Ben Gurion Airport.