Mr. Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi in the Third Lesson of Quranic Stories:

The Prophet Abraham, Peace Be Upon Him, as a Steadfast Paradigm of Innocence and Proof in the Face of Tyranny

Introduction

In his third lesson within the series on Quranic stories, Sayed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi highlighted one of the most sublime scenes of prophethood and monotheism found in the story of Prophet Abraham, peace be upon him. This scene vividly illustrates the clash between truth and falsehood, faith and obstinacy, and uprightness and deviation—forming a magnificent, expressive tableau in the Qur’an.

1. Abraham’s Call to His People to Worship God and Fear Him

Sayed al-Houthi began by focusing on the noble verse:

“And [mention] Abraham when he said to his people, ‘Worship Allah and fear Him. That is better for you, if you only knew.’”

He emphasized that worship of God alone is the ultimate truth, for He alone deserves worship as the Creator, the Owner, the Provider, the Nourisher, the Bestower of blessings—and to Him all return.

He noted that Abraham’s mission was to lead his people out of idol worship into the worship of the One True God—an exhortation to follow His guidance and commands. All goodness lies in a human being’s submission to God, fearing Him, and adhering to His commands and prohibitions.

2. Overwhelming Proofs and the Bankruptcy of Falsehood

Sayed al-Houthi highlighted how Abraham, peace be upon him, confronted his people with incontrovertible reasoning:

“[Abraham] said, ‘Do you worship that which you carve?’”

In this question, Abraham pointed out the absurdity of worshipping idols that humans fashion themselves from stone which God Himself created.

He explained that this argument caused Abraham’s people to experience a clear internal collapse, as the Qur’an says:

“They returned to themselves and said, ‘Indeed, you are the oppressors.’”

In other words, they recognized in their inner conscience that their beliefs were utterly false, and they admitted to themselves that they were following oppression and misguidance.

Despite such clarity of truth and the obvious falsehood of their stance, Abraham’s people persisted in their arrogance. They responded with hostility and aggression:

“They exclaimed, ‘[Prepare] to burn him or behead him.’”

3. The Magnificent Scene of the Fire: Collective Terror and Criminality

In a unique scene, Sayed al-Houthi addressed the collective attempt to burn Abraham, peace be upon him. He noted that his people sought to give the pyre a special character:

“They said, ‘Build a building and throw him into the blazing fire.’”

They gathered wood from every segment of society—including women and the poor—and everyone participated in the conspiracy to burn the Prophet of God, demonstrating the depth of their hatred for truth and their intent to intimidate anyone who might heed Abraham’s message.

Yet Abraham, peace be upon him, remained tranquil—trusting in God, entrusting his affair to his Lord, and never wavering or retreating, even as the flames roared and the assembled crowd stood by to witness his burning.

4. The Great Miracle: Abraham’s Rescue and the People’s Shock

The greatest surprise and wondrous sign is captured in God’s statement:

“We said, ‘O fire, be coolness and safety upon Abraham.’”

In an instant, the fire became cool air that caused Abraham no harm, despite the enormous fuel and raging flames.

Sayed al-Houthi explained that this magnificent scene completely overturned reality and nullified the enemies’ plot—it should have been sufficient to persuade all of them. Yet most remained unmoved in their falsehood, bound by social and political ties to the arrogant and misguided.

5. Innocence from Falsehood and Immigration to God

Sayed al-Houthi then addressed Abraham’s position of innocence toward his father and his people. When Abraham realized that his father was an enemy of God, he disassociated himself from him, as the Qur’an states:

“And I will leave you and what you invoke other than Allah.”

and

“Between us and you is hostility and hatred forever.”

He affirmed that this stance serves as a model for believers to dissociate from God’s enemies and remain steadfast in their principles.

He concluded by emphasizing that Abraham was not the loser; rather, his people lost out by abandoning the one who bore light and guidance, clinging instead to the oppressive tyrant. Abraham then emigrated, saying:

“Indeed, I will go to my Lord; He will guide me.”

God opened for him vast horizons and supported him in his great prophetic mission.

Conclusion of the Lesson

The story of Prophet Abraham, peace be upon him—as presented by Sayed al-Houthi—provides a profound lesson in steadfastness, reliance on God, disavowal of falsehood, and the power of evidence before arrogance. It shows how social ties to the misguided can prevent many people from accepting the truth, no matter how clear and radiant it may be. At the same time, it affirms that victory and honor belong to those who remain firm in faith and entrust their affair to God, just as Abraham, peace be upon him, did.