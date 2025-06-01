Maariv: Exorbitant Increase in Airline Ticket Prices in the Israeli Entity Due to Yemen

Israeli media outlets have revealed that Yemen is causing airline ticket prices in Israel to skyrocket to exorbitant levels.

Earlier this May, Yemen imposed a ban on air traffic to and from Israel’s airports—particularly Lod Airport (Ben Gurion)—in response to the continued siege and aggression against the Gaza Strip.

According to the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, Yemeni attacks have driven summer outbound ticket prices through the roof.

The paper explained that the way these tickets are being sold makes them far more expensive. Israeli carriers—including El Al—have taken advantage of the fact that most foreign airlines have suspended service to Israel due to Yemen’s air ban. As a result, only a handful of airlines are currently operating, and, faced with overwhelming demand, these carriers are exploiting the crisis by selling tickets to the highest bidders.

Maariv noted that “the cries of ordinary Israelis” are falling on deaf ears among Knesset members and ministers in Netanyahu’s government. “These officials,” the paper added, “fly business class—unlike the settlers.”