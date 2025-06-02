President Al-Mashat Warns Companies Operating in the Zionist Entity: Leave Immediately Before It’s Too Late

YEMEN EXSTRA | SANA’A

Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, issued a stern warning to all companies investing in the Zionist entity, urging them to take Yemen’s warning seriously and to leave immediately, stressing that the investment environment within the entity is no longer safe.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (SABA), President Al-Mashat said:

“Companies that choose to remain after this warning must bear full responsibility for any losses they may incur.”

He also indicated that additional measures might be taken in the coming days if necessary—measures that would significantly increase the risks for companies operating inside the Zionist entity.

President Al-Mashat emphasized that ignoring the warnings issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces is a reckless gamble, noting that the Netanyahu government does not care about the interests of investors, just as it shows no concern for the lives of its own captives. “How then,” he added, “can it be trusted to protect foreign companies and their assets?”

He continued, “We will instruct the relevant authorities to set a specific timeframe for these companies to exit, in an effort to limit the damage as much as possible to the Zionist regime itself and to prevent it from dragging others into its crisis.”

Al-Mashat further warned that the damages could extend beyond the entity’s borders, potentially affecting companies’ overseas operations if the Armed Forces move forward with this next phase of escalation.

He concluded by stating that the Yemeni government has already received indications from certain companies expressing their willingness to relocate their investments in response to previous warnings, advising the rest to act quickly—before it’s too late.