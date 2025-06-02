“USS Truman Aircraft Carrier Struck in the Red Sea… U.S. Admission Reflects the Strength of National Defense Thanks to the September 21 Revolution”

In light of the September 21 Revolution, which bolstered the capability of the national defense, the Yemeni Armed Forces have proven to the world that national independence and sovereignty are the foundation for defending the rights of the Yemeni people—and that these principles must be respected everywhere without foreign intervention or aggression.

In this context, a U.S. military publication acknowledged that the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman was struck by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

The American military website Stars and Stripes reported on Monday that the carrier has returned home after a challenging combat deployment, noting that large cracks appeared along the starboard side of the Truman’s flight deck—evidence of what the vessel and its crew endured in the Red Sea.

The site added that U.S. military command declined to comment on the incidents involving the Truman in the Red Sea at the hands of Yemeni forces, claiming that investigations are still ongoing.

Meanwhile, the commander of the carrier strike group, Admiral Sean Belli, stated, “The most important lesson in the Red Sea is that we continually learn from our mistakes within our strike group and the U.S. Navy as a whole.” He added, “All of the conditions we faced in the Red Sea will shape our future battles.”

On the other hand, the U.S. Department of Defense (the Pentagon) released new details regarding the Truman, which arrived last Sunday at Naval Station Norfolk in the United States after sustaining strikes from Yemeni Armed Forces in the Red Sea.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, during its deployment in the Red Sea, the Truman conducted more than 13,000 flight sorties as part of its participation in the aggression against Yemen. The report also noted that the carrier logged 25,000 flight hours and sailed over 240,000 nautical miles.

The American television channel 13 News Now reported that the USS Truman departed the Red Sea following a series of failures, pointing out its inability to achieve the objectives of the aggression against the Yemeni people.

This incident and the U.S. admission confirm the pivotal role played by the September 21 Revolution in achieving national sovereignty and embodying national independence in the military domain, as the Yemeni Armed Forces were able to confront one of the world’s strongest militaries and demonstrate their exceptional ability to counter external threats.