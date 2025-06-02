Military Expert Reveals: Why the New Yemeni Missiles Represent a Qualitative Shift and a Serious Threat to Israel (Details)

Brigadier General (Ret.) Muhammad Ali al-Samadi, the Jordanian military and strategic expert, revealed that the new enhanced missiles developed by Yemen represent a qualitative leap in its military capabilities and pose a significant challenge to the aerial defense system of the Israeli entity.

Al-Samadi explained, during a televised interview, that these missiles will sap Israel’s resources and defensive capabilities, given the substantial physical damage they will inflict and the exorbitant costs they will impose on interception operations.

He added that their use could contribute to expanding the scope of the no-fly zone over enemy airports.

In a different context, al-Samadi described Britain’s request for permission from Sanaa to allow its aircraft carrier passage through the Red Sea as “a major political victory for Yemen,” reflecting “growing international recognition of Yemen’s regional standing.”

He affirmed that, given these developments, Yemen can no longer be ignored militarily or politically.