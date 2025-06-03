After President al-Mashat’s warning, air-raid sirens blared across 160 locations, and four million Zionists took shelter.

This evening, the occupied territories experienced an unprecedented state of panic after a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen, triggering air-raid sirens in the heart of Jaffa (Tel Aviv), Jerusalem, and hundreds of other settlements and cities—a scene that Israeli media described as “the widest activation in decades.”

This strike came less than 24 hours after the decisive warning issued by the Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, in which he called on international companies to “immediately leave the occupied territories.”

According to reports, the spokesperson for the Israeli army acknowledged detecting a missile inbound from Yemen, confirming that “air-defense systems are working to intercept it,” while the Israeli Home Front Command announced the activation of sirens at 160 locations and noted that roughly four million Israelis had entered shelters.

Israeli media sources stated that sirens blared in Tel Aviv, Netanya, Jerusalem, Be’er Sheva, the Negev, and even areas in the occupied north, describing the event as “the largest alarm activation since the start of the war.”

Meanwhile, all flights at Ben Gurion Airport were suspended as air-traffic monitors recorded widespread confusion; aircraft were forced to reroute along precautionary paths and avoid landing.

Hebrew sources revealed that the Yemeni missile managed to evade a complex defense network—including U.S. THAAD batteries deployed in Arab countries, American and European naval vessels, electronic-warfare systems, and interceptor missiles such as Iron Dome and David’s Sling.

Israeli media characterized the missile as a qualitative and strategic challenge, noting that it had been tracked since exiting the atmosphere, yet none of the multiple layers of air defenses succeeded in intercepting it.

This operation represents an unprecedented escalation in Yemen’s deterrence campaign in support of Gaza and opens a new chapter in the regional confrontation.