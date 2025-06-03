Palestinian writer: Yemen instills reassurance in the hearts of Gazans and shakes the Zionist entity in all its dimensions.

The Palestinian writer and political analyst Walid Muhammad Ali praised the precision operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces against strategic targets belonging to the Zionist enemy, affirming that Yemen’s stance has become a genuine pillar of support for the Palestinian resistance and a moral and practical reassurance to the besieged inhabitants of Gaza.

In a statement to Al-Masirah TV channel, the Palestinian writer described the four Yemeni strikes—targeting Ben Gurion Airport and vital sites in Jaffa, Ashdod, and Umm al-Rashrash—as “a specialized combat support that transcends geography and belongs to the living spirit of our nation.” He emphasized that Sana’a is fighting this battle as if it were at the very heart of Gaza, on behalf of submissive peoples or complicit regimes.

Walid Muhammad Ali said, “Yemen’s honorable and dignified position came to tell the people of Gaza: Do not fear—you are not alone. We are with you; we share your wounds, your battlefield, and your dignity.” He added that, at its core, this stance represents a dual message: reassurance for the resistance and disorientation for the enemy.

He continued: “Through its recent operations, Yemen has applied multidimensional pressure on the Zionist entity—military, economic, psychological, and even strategic pressures.” He argued that the enemy can no longer convince its settlers that it is fortified and safe, or that Gaza has been isolated and abandoned by the world.

The Palestinian writer asserted that “the Zionist enemy, which long relied on the isolation of the resistance, now finds itself facing an inverted equation: instead of besieging Gaza, rockets and drones chase it from thousands of kilometers away.” He pointed out that Yemen’s front has become an intrinsic part of the great liberation struggle waged by our nation.

He added: “The enemy can no longer claim it has neutralized the fronts, for the Sana’a front alone is enough to destabilize the strategic security of the entity—especially as it continues with such effectiveness and precision.” He affirmed that the Yemenis are presenting a comprehensive model of a conscious front, one that transcends rhetoric and enters the battlefield with its qualitative weight.

Walid Muhammad Ali noted that the Yemeni operations are not limited to their military dimension; they also serve as “a major moral boost for the mujahideen in Gaza,” who are now certain they are not alone in this decisive confrontation.

He concluded his remarks by saying: “These are the soldiers of God from among the sons of Yemen, defending the oppressed in Palestine, upholding the values of our nation, and proving that free will can unsettle the entity despite the distances. God willing, they will be part of the forthcoming victory, God willing.