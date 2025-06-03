Saudi Arabia has barred more than a quarter of a million people from entering Mecca and warned of strict penalties for anyone violating Hajj regulations.

In tightening organizational measures for the Hajj season, Saudi authorities announced that 269,678 individuals were prevented from entering Mecca for attempting to reach it without official permits. They confirmed that any violations will incur severe penalties, including fines, deportation, and bans from re-entering the Kingdom for a specified period.

The responsible agencies explained that this action forms part of an extensive plan aimed at regulating crowd movement and preventing overcrowding—especially in light of lessons from previous seasons, which saw increases in deaths and injuries due to heatwaves, particularly among pilgrims without official permits.

Authorities also revealed that these organizational measures extended beyond unauthorized individuals. More than 23,000 residents inside Saudi Arabia were found to have violated Hajj regulations, and the licenses of 400 Hajj companies were revoked for failing to comply with approved guidelines.

The government stressed that large numbers of unpermitted entrants pose a direct threat to pilgrims’ safety and place heavy strain on infrastructure, transportation, and healthcare services. It affirmed that any attempts at infiltration or circumvention will not be tolerated.

According to the competent authorities, fines of up to $5,000 USD have been imposed on anyone trying to perform Hajj rituals without a permit. In addition, violators who are residents or irregular visitors will face deportation and a ban on entering Saudi Arabia for several years.

These measures come as pilgrims continue to arrive from around the world, with more than 1.3 million foreign pilgrims registered so far, amid intensive preparations to receive the season’s peak in the coming days.

Officials confirmed that the current plan focuses on achieving the highest levels of security, medical, and organizational readiness and discipline, in order to avoid the congestion and bottlenecks seen in previous seasons, especially given the region’s hot summer weather.