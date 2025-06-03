Egypt welcomes the ceasefire agreement between the United States and Yemen.

Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration, Dr. Badr Abdel Aty, affirmed that the security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea constitute a strategic priority for Egypt and the entire world, warning of the repercussions that any military escalation in the region would have on international trade and regional interests.

In a joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Abdel Aty explained that Egypt is among the countries most affected—both regionally and globally—by the current tensions in the Red Sea. He emphasized that ensuring freedom of navigation is an issue of critical importance not only for states in the region, but for the entire world, and for Egypt in particular.

The Egyptian minister noted that Cairo was one of the first countries to welcome and support the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and Yemen, considering this accord a positive step toward de-escalating the situation and securing international shipping lanes in one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors.

Abdel Aty added that Egypt is working in coordination with all relevant regional and international actors to guarantee the security and freedom of navigation in this sensitive area.