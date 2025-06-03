Zulfiqar Missile Rocks Lod Airport… A Decisive Yemeni Response to Genocidal Atrocities in Gaza

In a qualitative escalation embodying a deterrence-and-solidarity equation, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced this evening the execution of a precise military operation targeting Lod Airport in the occupied Jaffa area with a “Zulfiqar” ballistic missile, in support of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance.

In their statement, the Armed Forces explained that the operation achieved its objectives with precision, causing a complete paralysis of air traffic, as it forced nearly four million Israeli settlers to seek shelter—an image that reflects the fragility of the Israeli entity’s security despite its vast apparatus of repression and aggression.

The statement affirmed that this specialized operation constitutes a direct response to the genocidal killings and starvation inflicted upon the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, as well as the ongoing violations against holy sites—primarily al-Aqsa Mosque—by occupation forces and settlers.

The statement added that the Yemeni Armed Forces are closely monitoring developments in the heroic battle in Gaza, praising the steadfastness of the Al-Qassam Brigades, the Al-Quds Brigades, and all Palestinian resistance factions who defend the honor of the nation.

The Armed Forces concluded by renewing their pledge to stand with the Palestinian people and their just cause, stressing that the occupation’s crimes will not go unanswered and that the oppressed will not be left alone on the battlefield.