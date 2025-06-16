Sunni Scholars In Southern Provinces Condemn Zionist Aggression On Iran

Sunni scholars and a number of social figures and civil society organizations in the southern governorates condemned the Zionist aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran because of its support for the Palestinian resistance with money, weapons, and political positions.

In a joint statement received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Sunni scholars, social figures, and organizations considered the Zionist enemy’s targeting of a number of leaders, scholars, and civilians in Iran to be targeting the entire Islamic nation.

The statement called on the entire Islamic nation, both regimes and peoples, to abandon sectarian differences and fanaticism and stand united in confronting the enemy of the nation, which has killed tens of thousands of our brothers, women and children, in Gaza and continues to violate Muslim lands with all forms of aggression.

It congratulated the Islamic Republic for its precise, wide-ranging, and effective strikes against the heart of the criminal Zionist entity, affirming its full support for it.