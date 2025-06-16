Health Ministry: 20 Martyrs & More Than 200 Injuries In Humanitarian Aid Distribution Centers

Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza stated that a preliminary toll of 20 martyrs and more than 200 injuries, including 50 critical cases, had arrived at the Red Cross Hospital since dawn on Monday, as a result of being targeted by Israeli enemy forces at humanitarian aid distribution centers.

The Ministry added in a press statement that the Red Cross field hospital in Mawasi, Khan Yunis Governorate, was being fired upon by enemy vehicles, endangering the lives of patients and staff.

The Ministry of Health condemned the continued crimes and targeting of civilians, hospitals, and patients receiving treatment.

It called for the urgent resumption of operations at the Gaza European Hospital, given that all operating hospitals are overcrowded with wounded and sick patients.

It also called on all concerned parties to work to find alternative mechanisms for distributing aid without causing the deaths of starving people or causing serious injuries in such large numbers.

The Ministry of Health called on all relevant institutions and agencies to ensure the protection of facilities, staff, and patients inside hospitals.