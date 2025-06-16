Hundreds Of Mauritanians Demonstrate To Denounce Zionist Aggression On Iran & Gaza

Hundreds of Mauritanians demonstrated Sunday evening in front of the US embassy in the capital, Nouakchott, to condemn the US-backed Zionist aggression against Iran and the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian Safa News Agency, local sources reported that the demonstrations continued until late into the night. Participants raised slogans in support of Gaza and condemned the Zionist escalation against Iran.

The demonstrators held the United States responsible for the continued aggression in Gaza and the Zionist strikes against Iran, demanding an end to American support for the Zionist enemy.

The demonstration was called for by the Student Initiative to Combat Zionist Infiltration and Defend Just Causes, a non-governmental organization active in supporting the Palestinian cause and opposing normalization.