Eight Israelis Killed & 103 Others Injured In Iranian Missile Strike

Israeli media reported Monday morning that eight people were killed and 103 others were injured in Iran’s latest missile attack on Israel.

The Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported that at least 103 people were hospitalized as a result of the Iranian missile strikes on various areas of Gush Dan (within Greater Tel Aviv). Two of them were in critical condition, seven others were in moderate condition, and the rest were in minor condition.

The newspaper added that the death toll rose to eight after three bodies were found in Haifa.

At dawn on Monday, the Magen David Adom (Magen David) ambulance service reported that five people were killed and 67 others were injured following Iranian missile attacks on Israel, according to the Hebrew newspaper Maariv.

Earlier, the Hebrew newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth quoted Eli Ben, director of Magen David Adom, as saying that two people were seriously injured, and “dozens were slightly injured in various locations where Iranian missiles exploded during the recent shelling.”

He explained that one of the Iranian missile explosion sites was located in the Carmel region (near Haifa/north), and four other sites were located in Gush Dan.

Before that, Hebrew media reported hearing “huge” explosions in Tel Aviv (central) and the northern territories of 1948, following the sounding of air raid sirens throughout the occupied territories, following the detection of Iranian missiles being launched towards Israeli territory.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that eyewitnesses “reported hearing explosions in the north and center.”

It added that eyewitnesses in Tel Aviv and its suburbs reported hearing “huge explosions.”

In a related context, Maariv reported that the Israeli army shot down a drone in the Ras al-Naqoura area on the border with Lebanon, after it violated Israeli airspace.

At dawn on Friday, with tacit support from the United States, the Israeli enemy launched a large-scale attack on Iran with dozens of fighter jets, bombing nuclear facilities and missile bases in various areas and assassinating prominent military leaders and nuclear scientists.

On the evening of the same day, Iran began responding to the attack with a series of ballistic missile and drone strikes.

According to Anadolu Agency, the attacks occurred in 11 waves. As of Sunday evening, the strikes had left approximately 19 dead and more than 450 injured, as well as significant material damage to buildings and vehicles, according to the Israeli Ministry of Health and Hebrew media.