Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Warns Tel Aviv Residents: “Leave Immediately”

On Monday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a stark warning to the residents of Jaffa (Tel Aviv), urging them to “leave Tel Aviv as quickly as possible.”

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, the IRGC’s message comes as a direct response to a recent warning issued by the Israeli military, which called on residents of Tehran to evacuate.

This sharp escalation reflects rising tensions between Iran and Israel, with both sides trading not only threats but explicit warnings to civilian populations—signaling the potential for imminent military confrontation.