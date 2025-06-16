Zionist Attack Targets Iran’s National Broadcasting Headquarters

Iranian media reported on Monday that the headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) in the capital, Tehran, was targeted in a Zionist airstrike.

According to Fars News Agency, the Israeli strike was not large in scale, but appeared to be aimed at spreading fear and psychological disruption.

Despite the attack, reports confirmed that all IRIB-affiliated channels continued broadcasting as normal, with the exception of the news channel, which experienced partial disruption.

Social media users and various media outlets circulated videos and images showing thick smoke rising from the targeted building shortly after the strike.