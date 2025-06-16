Ansarullah Media Authority: Zionist Attack on Iranian Television is a War Crime that Exposes Hypocrisy and Aggression Against Free Voices

The Media Authority of Ansarullah strongly condemned the treacherous and criminal assault carried out by the Zionist entity targeting Iran’s national broadcasting headquarters, which resulted in the martyrdom of several journalists and injuries to others.

In an official statement, the Authority affirmed that this brutal aggression would not deter the Iranian people and their institutions from continuing their steadfast stance against the Zionist regime. On the contrary, it would only strengthen their resolve and determination to pursue the path of resistance and defiance.

The statement emphasized that the attack falls within a systematic campaign by the Zionist enemy against media outlets and journalists, as part of a desperate attempt to silence free voices and conceal the truth about its crimes and conspiracies.

The Media Authority expressed full solidarity with Iranian media, praising the leading role played by Iranian journalists and activists in confronting the US-Zionist project and their principled stance in support of just causes across the region.

It extended heartfelt condolences to the Iranian leadership and people over the loss of the “martyrs of truth and conviction,” and affirmed that Ansarullah’s media platforms and personnel would remain aligned with the Iranian people and their righteous cause.

The Authority also called on media organizations around the world to condemn this heinous crime, express solidarity with Iranian media, and demand accountability for those responsible. It stressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s right to respond in any manner it deems necessary to deter such repeated aggressions.