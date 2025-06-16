Pakistani Defense Minister: Israeli Enemy Committing War Crimes in Gaza and Iran—Washington Must Act to Stop the Aggression

Pakistan on Monday renewed its strong condemnation and rejection of the ongoing Israeli aggression against both the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Gaza Strip, calling for an immediate end to the attacks.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif stated that Israeli attacks have extended beyond Gaza to Yemen and most recently Iran, asserting that the actions of the Zionist entity in both Gaza and Iran constitute war crimes.

He pointed to the United States as “the primary backer of the rogue Zionist entity” and stressed that Washington has the capacity to play a decisive role in halting the aggression.

Asif urged Islamic nations to adopt a unified stance against the Israeli threat and called for intensified diplomatic efforts to support Iran in the face of Israeli assaults.

Regarding the possibility of Pakistani military intervention, Asif clarified that Iran has not requested military assistance, but added, “If the situation escalates, our response will be inevitable—but at present, we do not see indicators of imminent escalation.”