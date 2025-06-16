Iran Launches New Attack Targeting Netanyahu’s Residence

In the early hours of Sunday, Iran launched a large-scale military operation named “True Promise 3”, firing multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across the Israeli-occupied territories.

According to Israeli media reports, the Iranian strikes targeted the following:

The residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea

The main power station in Hadera

Critical infrastructure in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Nazareth

Sites in Tiberias, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights

Enemy sources confirmed the launch of approximately 50 missiles from Iranian territory, resulting in:

4 deaths and 240 injuries

Dozens of homes and buildings damaged

Partial destruction of a key research facility

Widespread power outages across several regions

The Israeli military activated air raid sirens in most northern and central regions, while Iranian state television announced the beginning of a “new phase of painful responses” to the crimes of the Zionist enemy.