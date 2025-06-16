YemenEXtra
Iran Launches New Attack Targeting Netanyahu’s Residence

In the early hours of Sunday, Iran launched a large-scale military operation named “True Promise 3”, firing multiple waves of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across the Israeli-occupied territories.

According to Israeli media reports, the Iranian strikes targeted the following:

  • The residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Caesarea

  • The main power station in Hadera

  • Critical infrastructure in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Nazareth

  • Sites in Tiberias, the Galilee, and the Golan Heights

Enemy sources confirmed the launch of approximately 50 missiles from Iranian territory, resulting in:

  • 4 deaths and 240 injuries

  • Dozens of homes and buildings damaged

  • Partial destruction of a key research facility

  • Widespread power outages across several regions

The Israeli military activated air raid sirens in most northern and central regions, while Iranian state television announced the beginning of a “new phase of painful responses” to the crimes of the Zionist enemy.

