A Triangular Alliance: Sindh and Persia

By Abdulrahman Al-Abed

Yemeni Media Professional

Three Islamic countries—if they unite and stand as one—will trust even more in God’s victory, in which we do not doubt for a single moment, regardless of the scale of the coalition against Iran, even if it includes America, Israel, European countries, and even if Russia and the “minions”—the satellite states surrounding Iran such as Azerbaijan—and the fully complicit Arab regional states were to join in.

These countries are: Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

As for Yemen, it will be the deciding weight in any upcoming equation, God willing.

Certainly, Iraq will have a role, and if Egypt joins out of necessity—because its turn is inevitably coming—the outcome would be even stronger, though I don’t believe that will happen at this time, and it’s not the moment to go into that discussion.

When I speak of these three countries, I don’t merely mean that such an alliance would be powerful in aerial warfare. I mean that it would be the most formidable force in any upcoming fierce ground war—a war that, if ignited, could extend its battles into the heart of Tel Aviv. And I am not exaggerating.

These countries possess a long history of victories when united as a single bloc, and they share strong cultural and social ties, making their alliance more cohesive and built on trust—far more solid than the Arab alliances, whose reputations have been marred by widespread betrayal that sadly seems to flow in the blood of Arab rulers.

The American strategy in a ground war against Iran relies on exploiting existing disputes between Iran and its neighboring countries, attempting to use those neighbors as tools against it. But achieving decisive victories remains difficult even if Iran stands alone—given that Iran’s core strength lies in its ground forces. However, it would face challenges due to numerical pressure across multiple fronts.

Yet, if Iran can ally with the fiercest warrior nations in the harshest terrains—like Pakistan and Afghanistan—or at least secure their neutrality to focus on internal and external fronts, there will be no cause for concern, God willing.

Know this: Combat will enable the Islamic Republic to achieve what it has not been able to for decades—securing its borders and disciplining the countries that have conspired against it alongside the United States since the Islamic Revolution. And once the war breaks out, it will not stop.

Fighters from deep within the Islamic countries of Central Asia will flock to join this battle—a battle that will undoubtedly restore some honor to Islamic history after the humiliation caused by the submissive ones.

This idea was previously proposed in support of Gaza, but Assad’s evasiveness sadly hindered it. Nevertheless, the time has now come.

Iran’s warplanes are not on par with fifth-generation modern fighters, but they are sufficient to provide the necessary air cover for the upcoming ground war.

I haven’t mentioned China because it knows well that any threat to Pakistan and Iran means you can recite the Fatiha over it—but in Chinese. It has no choice but to stay distant from the American orbit and its temptations at the very least—and ideally, it must not stand idle.

I ask Allah to grant the Islamic Republic of Iran the resolve not to be persuaded to stop the war, and to endure the initial shocks and strikes during the first three months—those that result from prior security and espionage breaches. Iran is fully capable of this by God’s power, and after that, the situation will change completely.