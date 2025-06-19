Iran Announces 14th and 15th Waves of Devastating Ballistic Missile Strikes on the Zionist Entity

The Iranian Armed Forces announced on Thursday evening, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah, that they had struck deep within the Zionist entity with the 14th and 15th waves of devastating ballistic missiles, as part of Operation True Promise 3 — an ongoing response to the brutal Zionist aggression against the Iranian people and their national assets.

The announcement marks a continued escalation in Iran’s retaliatory campaign, which has now entered its second week, delivering precise and powerful blows to strategic sites inside the Israeli occupation entity.

