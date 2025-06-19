Hajjah Police Seize Large Quantities of Smuggled Drugs, Weapons, and Illegal Currency

The Hajjah Governorate Police have announced the seizure of significant quantities of smuggled pharmaceuticals, weapons, and unauthorized currency.

In a report released today detailing its security achievements during the past month of Dhu al-Qi’dah, the police confirmed that the crimes addressed during this period included both major and minor offenses. Authorities also recovered two stolen motorcycles and arrested the individuals responsible for their theft.

According to the report, the Anti-Smuggling Unit in the governorate confiscated 228,700 riyals in unauthorized currency and 28,000 riyals in counterfeit bills of the 1,000-riyal denomination (code “D”), which were printed by the aggressors in an attempt to harm the national economy. Additionally, 4 million riyals in national currency were seized for being transported in violation of Central Bank regulations.

The operation also resulted in the seizure of three automatic rifles, two pistols, multiple ammunition magazines, a quantity of live ammunition, and 20,900 liters of diesel fuel.

Moreover, the Anti-Smuggling Unit confiscated 226 strips of smuggled medicines, three gold ore grinding mills, two filtration units, and a quantity of soil containing raw gold. Expired and smuggled food items were also seized, along with a quantity of hashish.

Regarding police services, the report indicated that the forensic unit issued 57 criminal status certificates, 82 criminal record sheets, and carried out six crime scene evidence collection operations, including explosives analysis and 18 forensic photographic sessions.

The Civil Status and Vital Records Department issued approximately 6,000 national ID cards, 95 family cards, 75 birth certificates, and 221 death certificates during the same period.

As for traffic police activities, the department issued 21 license plates for various vehicles, 38 motorcycle registration numbers, 59 vehicle registration cards, 33 ownership cards, and 11 replacement cards for lost or damaged documents, in addition to 61 driver’s licenses.

The Civil Defense Department successfully extinguished two fire incidents during the reporting period.