Leader of the Revolution Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi: Iran’s Latest Response Is the Strongest Since the Escalation Began — The West Is an Open Partner in the Aggression Against the Ummah

Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the latest Iranian operation against the Zionist entity represents a qualitative escalation and is the strongest since the beginning of Iran’s responses. He noted that even Israeli media described it as “the largest operation of its kind to date.”

In his speech delivered on Thursday, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH (June 19, 2025),Mr. al-Houthi explained that Iran’s retaliatory strikes have so far consisted of 14 waves of intensive and effective missile barrages targeting strategic Israeli sites, inflicting substantial losses on the enemy’s military, intelligence, and defense industry infrastructure. He added that the Israeli reaction has been marked by confusion, attempts to downplay the impact, and distort the facts.

He criticized the Israeli exaggeration over the alleged impact on a “military hospital” caused by a blast wave, calling it incomparable to the systematic crimes committed by the occupation in Gaza — where hospitals are stormed, doctors and nurses are executed, patients are killed, and incubators destroyed with complete impunity. “The enemy has no moral standing to speak about a hospital affected by a blast from a legitimate military strike,” he said, “when it is committing genocide against hospitals in Gaza.”

Mr. al-Houthi also ridiculed the U.S. call for “unconditional surrender,” describing it as absurd and unattainable, as it would mean the total violation of the Islamic world and full submission to American and Israeli hegemony. He stated that such rhetoric exposes the reality of the modern colonialist project — one that seeks to subjugate all Muslims and silence every voice of resistance, even when confronting blatant, unlawful crimes.

He strongly condemned Western support for the Israeli occupation, particularly regarding their endorsement of Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the West no longer hides its full backing of any assault on the peoples of the Ummah. “When Israel targets the assets and infrastructure of the Iranian people,” he said, “the British, French, and Germans come out and say: ‘Israel has every right to do this!’”

He stressed that the targeting of Iran falls within a broader project aimed at eliminating all obstacles to Zionist domination of the region, liquidating the Palestinian cause, and imposing a new regional order based on total submission. Iran, he asserted, remains the greatest obstacle standing in the way of these aggressive schemes.

Sayyed al-Houthi concluded by underlining that the most important takeaway for the Ummah from these developments is awareness — the need for clear understanding and exposure of the West’s sinister alliances with the Zionist entity. He called on Arab and Muslim peoples to deepen their awareness and recognize the grave phase their nations are currently undergoing.