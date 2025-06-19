Mr.al-Houthi: Israeli Aggression Expanding from Gaza to Syria… European Protests Send a Crucial Message

In his speech on Thursday, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH (June 19, 2025), Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi confirmed that the Israeli entity has escalated its aggression in Syria, with its forces advancing into villages in both northern and southern Quneitra countryside, carrying out abductions and setting up checkpoints — actions that clearly reflect the enemy’s ongoing expansionist and aggressive policies.

Sayyed al-Houthi pointed out that Syrian airspace has become completely violated by the Israeli enemy, which conducts repeated airstrikes with impunity. He emphasized that this violation extends beyond Syria to include the skies over Jordan and Iraq as part of Israel’s continued aggression toward Iran — all taking place amid a disgraceful international silence.

He also noted that certain political currents within Syria are attempting to reassure the Israeli enemy by asserting that no threat emanates from Syrian territory. However, Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that such positions do not contribute to deterring the enemy or confronting its schemes.

On another front, Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted the importance of maintaining a strong humanitarian voice in support of the oppressed Palestinian people, praising the recent mass protests held in the Netherlands and Belgium, which he described as “extremely significant.” He called for the further strengthening of this global wave of popular solidarity with Gaza.

He affirmed that such grassroots stances around the world serve as a vital pillar in confronting Israeli aggression and exposing its crimes to global public opinion.