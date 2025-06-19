Mr. Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: The Zionist Entity Commits Massacres Under the Banner of Humanitarian Aid, Escalates Aggression in Gaza and Damascus

Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that the Israeli enemy, backed by the United States, is committing heinous crimes against the Palestinian people by exploiting humanitarian needs as a tool for genocide and mass killing.

In his speech delivered today, Thursday, 23 Dhu al-Hijjah 1446 AH (June 19, 2025), the Leader of the Revolution stated that the United States is not only directly supporting the Israeli entity but is also complicit in “the idea of turning humanitarian aid centers into traps for mass extermination,” emphasizing that what is happening at these centers constitutes a gross distortion and blatant abuse of humanitarian work.

Sayyed al-Houthi stressed that the Zionist enemy, with American backing, is attempting to manipulate the process of delivering food and aid through “brutal, criminal, and shameless means,” calling for broad and urgent action from the Islamic world and the international community to pressure for an end to this “horrific charade.”

He affirmed, “The Israeli enemy is not qualified to carry out humanitarian work. It is a savage, criminal aggressor,” noting that the Palestinian people are starving amid famine conditions that force them to turn to their enemy — a predator lying in wait, ready to carry out acts of mass killing and extermination.

In this context, Sayyed al-Houthi also pointed out that the Israeli occupation continues to block fuel from entering Gaza, which has severely affected access to drinking water and its transportation, further exacerbating the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged strip.

He added that the enemy’s crimes go beyond siege and bombardment, highlighting an escalation in operations this week involving the complete destruction of residential neighborhoods — part of a systematic effort to forcibly displace the population of Gaza. “All these aggressive criminal acts are aimed at displacing the Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip,” he asserted.

Regarding Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sayyed al-Houthi described the recent storming of the compound, the expulsion of worshippers, the complete closure of the mosque, and the transformation of its surroundings into a military zone as “advanced acts of aggression.” He called on Muslims not to ignore these dangerous developments, warning that “the Zionist enemy seeks total control of Al-Aqsa, its Judaization, the erasure of its identity — ultimately leading to its destruction.”

Despite the brutality of Zionist crimes, Sayyed al-Houthi praised the “tremendous resilience and effective operations carried out with steadfastness by the mujahideen in the Gaza Strip.” He emphasized that the Israeli enemy represents a constant threat to people’s lives everywhere due to its extreme hostility, deep-seated hatred, moral and humanitarian bankruptcy, and complete disregard for laws or ethical norms.

Concluding his speech, Sayyed al-Houthi warned of alarming developments outside Gaza, revealing that “a large-scale military operation was carried out by the Israeli enemy in western rural Damascus,” involving “midnight raids on homes, terrorizing residents,” as well as “the execution of a young man and the abduction of seven others, including a disabled youth.”

He stressed that this multifaceted Zionist aggression demands vigilance and broad solidarity from the entire Ummah to confront the threat of an entity that is violating human rights and sacred sites under a scandalous veil of international protection.