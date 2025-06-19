North Korea Condemns Zionist Aggression On Tehran

North Korea strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against Iran on Thursday.

The North Korean Central News Agency quoted a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying that the Israeli attacks on Iran are an illegal act and a crime against humanity.

He added, “We express our grave concern over the Israeli attack on Iran and strongly condemn this crime against humanity.”

He continued, “The Israeli raids on Iran are an attempt to ignite conflict, and we warn Washington and European powers against adding fuel to the fire of war.”