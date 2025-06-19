Iran Launches 13th Wave of ‘True Promise 3’ in Its Largest Missile Strike

Iranian television reported that heavy, long-range missiles were fired at the Zionist enemy entity at dawn on Thursday, marking the start of the 13th wave of Operation True Promise 3.

The Iranian missiles struck the Zionist Stock Exchange building in Ramat Gan, east of Tel Aviv, a development described by Israeli media as “far from a coincidence.”

Israeli Channel 12 reported that 26 people were injured in the Iranian missile strikes at Wolfson, Beilinson, Sheta, and Ekolov hospitals, including two critically. There are fears that people may be trapped in the area where a missile fell in Gush Dan.

The Magen David Adom (Israeli ambulance service) said that “combing and searching operations are underway in seven locations” as a result of the missiles fired from Iran.

Following the rocket barrage, air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv, the center, the north, and the Negev in the south, as approximately 20 rockets were fired toward Haifa and Beersheba, according to Israeli media.

Israeli media described today’s missile attack as “the largest Iranian missile attack on Israel in recent days.”

At the same time, Israeli media published videos of a rocket landing in the center. They also reported that air raid sirens sounded after drones were spotted in Afula and southwest of the Sea of ​​Galilee.

A building collapsed completely near Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, which treats soldiers wounded in the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli media.

A Channel 12 correspondent quoted a spokeswoman for Soroka Hospital as saying, “The hospital was severely damaged,” and she asked the settlers not to visit the hospital because it was out of service.

Israeli media reported that Soroka Hospital had been completely evacuated following a leak of hazardous materials.

Yesterday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the launch of “very heavy long-range missiles” in two stages toward the Israeli occupation entity, at the start of the 12th wave of Operation True Promise 3. The Revolutionary Guards explained that the wave included the launch of “Sajjil” ballistic missiles.