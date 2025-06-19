Al-Houthi Warns Trump From Direct Military Aggression On Iran

A member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, warned Trump against any direct military aggression against Iran, stressing that it would expose American interests to destruction.

Al-Houthi said in a post on social media that the temporary entity is working to drag the US into a direct military aggression, warning that American B2 bombers will not be able to decisively strike deep inside Iran, as they experienced in Yemen.

He also warned Trump that by participating in Netanyahu’s aggression and crimes, he and his entity will expose America’s interests to unnecessary destruction.

He pointed out that Iran and its heroic forces would squander his ambitions for a Nobel Prize and stories of peace.