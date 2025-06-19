A tweet by Amit Segal, the chief political analyst for Israel’s Channel 12, has sparked widespread attention after revealing, for the first time, the sheer scale of destruction caused by just one Iranian missile that struck the occupied city of Bat Yam.

According to Segal, the missile completely destroyed 20 residential buildings, resulting in the displacement of approximately 1,500 settlers — over 1% of the city’s population.

This staggering figure has triggered in-depth analyses on the potential consequences if Iran were to launch a full-scale retaliatory strike, especially given its arsenal of hypersonic missiles capable of evading defense systems and reaching deep inside occupied Palestine within minutes — rendering early warning systems effectively useless.

Observers noted that the attack has exposed the fragility of the Zionist entity’s internal infrastructure, which heavily depends on U.S. support for the operation of warning systems and shelters. Experts warn that even a few seconds’ delay in this support could turn structural damage into mass casualties — a concern subtly echoed by Segal himself.

Despite its ability to execute a crippling, comprehensive strike, Iran continues to exercise maximum restraint, a fact that keeps Tel Aviv from dealing with Tehran using the same brutal tactics it applies in Gaza or southern Lebanon, for fear of triggering an uncontrollable Iranian retaliation — one that may not stop at Tel Aviv or Haifa.

Field realities now confirm that Iran is no longer a “potential threat” as portrayed in Western narratives — it is a strategic force capable of shaping the rules of engagement, enforcing mutual deterrence, and redrawing the boundaries of what the Zionist entity can dare to do — and more importantly, what it now fears like never before.