500 Wounded & Sick people Were Martyred in Nasser Medical Complex In Gaza

Ahmed Al-Farra, director of the pediatrics and maternity department at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, revealed that approximately 500 patients and wounded have died in the recent period due to delays in medical referrals and the enemy’s prevention of them from traveling for treatment outside the besieged Gaza Strip.

Al-Farra said in press statements that the complex received dozens of critically injured patients today as a result of the ongoing Israeli bombardment of various areas in the southern Gaza Strip. He warned that medical staff are no longer able to receive any more casualties, given the severe overcrowding and severe shortages of equipment and resources.

He pointed out that the so-called “humanitarian aid,” distributed by international organizations, including an American company, is causing an increase in the number of casualties due to the manner in which it is distributed and the locations where it is delivered, exacerbating the pressure on hospitals.

He explained that the enemy forces are systematically targeting the health system in Gaza by bombing hospitals and preventing the entry of medical equipment and supplies, in a clear effort to undermine the health sector’s ability to withstand.

He added, “Any patient has the right to travel for treatment under international law, but the enemy continues to violate this right and prevent patients from reaching hospitals outside Gaza, causing hundreds of deaths in recent months.”

Al-Farra called on human rights and humanitarian organizations to urgently intervene to stop Israeli violations, provide safe passages for transporting patients and the injured, and save what remains of the health system in the Gaza Strip.

The health system in the Gaza Strip has suffered a near-total collapse since the beginning of the Israeli aggression last October, amid a stifling blockade that prevents the entry of medical equipment, fuel, and medicines, in addition to the ongoing delay in transferring critical cases for treatment outside the Strip.

According to data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 70% of health facilities are out of service due to direct targeting or depletion of resources. Meanwhile, the number of wounded people in need of urgent treatment outside Gaza is estimated at tens of thousands, most of whom are children, women, and patients with cancer and chronic diseases.

The occupying authorities impose strict restrictions on the travel of patients through the Rafah or Kerem Shalom crossings, often delaying or denying permits without justification, leading to the deterioration of their health or even their deaths.