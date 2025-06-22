Iran’s Parliament Approves Resolution To Close Strait Of Hormuz

Iran’s Parliament has approved the closing of the Strait of Hormuz, though the final decision will be taken by the Supreme National Security Council, Iran’s Press TV reported on Sunday (June 22).

In this context, MP Ismail Qatari stated in comments to the “Young Journalists Club” news agency that the option of closing the Strait is “seriously being considered,” adding, “A decision will be made if necessary.”

In a related development, Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoted official Iranian sources as confirming that there was “no danger” to the nuclear facilities affected by the strikes, noting that sensitive sites remained safe and had not suffered significant damage.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important maritime passageways, with a significant portion of global oil exports passing through it. Any decision to close it would knowingly disrupt global energy markets and heighten geopolitical tensions in the region.