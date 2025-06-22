Araqchi: Iran Reserves All Options To Defend Its Sovereignty, Interests, & People

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed on Sunday that, based on the UN Charter and its provisions that allow for a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to protect its sovereignty, interests, and people.

Abbas Araqchi wrote on his personal page on the X platform: “The United States, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has blatantly violated the UN Charter, international law, and the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty by attacking Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities,” according to Iran’s Mehr News Agency.

He continued: “This morning’s events are shocking and shameful and will have severe consequences. Every member of the UN should be deeply concerned about this extremely dangerous, illegal, and criminal behavior.”

Araqchi added: “Based on the UN Charter and its provisions that allow for a legitimate response in self-defense, Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.”