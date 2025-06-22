In a dangerous escalation of U.S. influence in the Middle East, the U.S. administration has launched a blatant attack targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities—a move widely condemned by regional and international actors as a grave violation of international law and the sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The assault, which targeted peaceful nuclear sites, triggered strong reactions across the Arab and Islamic world, particularly among countries that support Tehran in its resistance to American and Zionist domination in the region.

Widespread Condemnation from Yemeni Political Forces

Ansar Allah Political Bureau:

Strongly condemned the U.S. aggression, calling it a blatant breach of international laws and treaties. The statement stressed that this attack is part of Washington’s unconditional support for the Zionist entity and its crimes against the Arab and Islamic nations, as well as part of a broader escalation against countries that support the Palestinian cause and resistance movements.

Yemeni Government of Salvation and Reconstruction:

Declared the attack not only a violation of sovereignty but an outright declaration of war against the Iranian people. The government described the aggression as further evidence of U.S. arrogance and its alliance with the Zionist regime to destabilize the region, urging Arab and Islamic nations to rise up and confront it.

Yemeni Ministry of Foreign Affairs:

Condemned the attack in the strongest terms, describing it as a criminal act and a violation of international law. The Ministry stated that while the U.S. claims to seek peace, it simultaneously violates state sovereignty and supports the Zionist enemy.

Yemeni Shura Council:

Described the aggression as part of a strategic Zionist-American plan to dominate the region and plunder its resources. The council emphasized that this attack targets not only Iran but poses a threat to all regional nations unless they unite against such arrogance.

Escalation in Palestine: Calls to Halt U.S.-Zionist Aggression

Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine:

Connected the U.S. strike on Iran to Israel’s escalating war efforts in the region, emphasizing that the assault came directly after Israeli attacks on Iran. The group called for an immediate end to U.S.-Zionist aggression, warning of explosive regional consequences.

Hamas Movement:

Declared that any attack on Iran is an attack on the entire Islamic nation , urging the unification of the Palestinian people with Arab and Islamic nations in resistance.

Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine:

Affirmed the right of resistance forces to respond to this aggression—including by targeting U.S. and Israeli bases and interests in the region. The group accused Washington of trying to rescue Israel from its defeats in recent confrontations with Iran.

Iran’s Response: A Firm Stance and Threat of Retaliation

Iran, which has consistently opposed U.S. and Israeli hegemony, issued a firm warning. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released a statement condemning the U.S. strike and promised a strong and painful response. The IRGC emphasized that the attack would not hinder Iran’s peaceful nuclear progress, and that the perpetrators would regret their actions.

International Reactions: Strong Condemnations

China:

Condemned the U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites as a threat to regional peace and security , labeling them a violation of international law and the UN Charter. Beijing warned of grave consequences for nuclear stability in the region.

Russia:

Described the aggression as a serious escalation and a blatant breach of international law, calling for an emergency session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to assess the consequences.

Venezuela:

President Nicolás Maduro condemned the attack as “cowardly and criminal”, voicing full solidarity with Iran in the face of aggression.

Legal Analysis: A Clear Violation of International Law

Legal experts agree that the U.S. attack constitutes a severe violation of Iranian sovereignty and defies the fundamental principles of international relations. It breaches the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), which guarantees the right to peaceful nuclear energy.

The assault also violates treaties that prohibit the use of force against sovereign states, raising serious concerns about America’s role in fueling further instability at a time when Iran was actively working to uphold nuclear agreements and ensure regional stability.

U.S.-Zionist Escalation: A Threat to Regional Security

Political analysts view the U.S. aggression as part of a long-term American-Zionist strategy to dominate the region and control its resources. Ansar Allah’s political bureau noted that this assault is a reaction to the threat Iran poses to Western and Zionist hegemony, and part of a continuous plan to undermine nations that support Palestine and resistance movements.

Global Response: Calls for Solidarity and Immediate Action

Many political movements and international organizations, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations, have urged immediate action to halt this aggression and protect regional and international peace. These bodies called on world powers to take responsibility and prevent further destabilization, warning that continued escalation could lead to total regional collapse.

Future Outlook: Implications of Escalation on Global Security

Experts warn that continued U.S. escalation could spark a full-scale regional war, with dangerous global repercussions. The attacks may undermine regional stability, inflame tensions among major world powers, and open new fronts of resistance throughout the Middle East.

A Test of Will and Endurance

Since its Islamic Revolution, Iran has maintained an independent course in defiance of American and Zionist dominance and has stood firmly with the causes of the Ummah—foremost among them the Palestinian cause. This principled stance has made Iran a perpetual target of aggression and conspiracy.

Despite sanctions and rising tensions, Iran has never wavered in its support for resistance movements in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

Now, facing direct U.S. aggression, Washington’s attempt to subdue Iran and crush its will appears destined to fail. Iran—and the wider Resistance Axis—has shown that it is prepared to respond and that the era of unilateral domination is over.

This aggression is an attack on all who reject normalization and embrace resistance. It is a true test of the unity and awareness of the Islamic nation.