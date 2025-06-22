Hezbollah Condemns U.S. Aggression Against Iran

In a statement issued Sunday, the Lebanese Hezbollah party condemned the US aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a serious threat to regional and international security.

The party emphasized that the aggression reveals the true face of the United States as a sponsor of terrorism and a direct partner of the Zionist entity, and gives Iran the full right to respond and defend its sovereignty.

It also expressed its full solidarity with Iran, calling on Arab and Islamic countries and international organizations to take immediate action to hold the aggressors accountable and prevent escalation.