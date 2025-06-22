Israeli media: Number of casualties from Iranian attack rises to 23

Israeli media reported that the number of casualties from Iranian missile fire on the occupied Palestinian territories has risen to 23. Many of them were transferred to hospitals, while others remain trapped under the rubble.

Earlier, an Israeli ambulance spokesman said: “Following the latest alerts, Magen David Adom paramedics are providing medical treatment and transporting 16 wounded to the hospital.” He noted that ambulance teams are surveying other locations and that information will be updated later.