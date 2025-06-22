Iran calls for immediate Security Council session following US aggression

Iran called on Sunday for an emergency session of the UN Security Council in response to the blatant US aggression against its territory, sovereignty, and internationally monitored nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Amir Saeed Iravani, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in a letter to the Security Council: “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in order to maintain international peace and security, urgently calls for an emergency session of the Security Council without further delay to consider this blatant and illegal act of aggression, condemn it in the strongest possible terms, and take all necessary measures within the framework of the Council’s responsibilities stipulated in the UN Charter,” according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency.