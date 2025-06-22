China strongly condemns US attack on Iran

China strongly condemned the US attack on Iran early Sunday morning, stressing that Iranian nuclear sites are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official website: “China strongly condemns the US attack on Iran and its strikes on nuclear facilities under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency,” according to the Russian news agency Novosti.

It added that “the actions of the United States grossly violate the fundamental purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and further escalate tensions in the Middle East.”

Iran was subjected to a brutal US attack early Sunday morning, targeting its nuclear facilities at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

This attack comes in support of the ongoing Zionist aggression against the country since June 13, which has killed dozens of civilians, military leaders, and scientists, and targeted Iranian civilian, military, and nuclear facilities.