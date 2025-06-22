 Iranian Cyberattack Shatters the Nerve of Israeli Cybersecurity

In a new escalation of the undeclared cyber war between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Israeli occupation entity, the hacker groups “Hanzala” and “The Assassins” carried out a series of sophisticated cyberattacks targeting highly sensitive sites within the entity. The Hanzala group was the first to launch attacks at the onset of the Israeli aggression on Iran, exposing the fragility of Israel’s digital and intelligence infrastructure and striking deep into institutions considered pillars of Israeli security and technology.

Within just 48 hours, Hanzala executed what it described as “hybrid and coordinated operations,” resulting in the breach of strategic sites and the exfiltration of over 4 terabytes of highly classified data and documents, some related to nuclear research, surveillance systems, and logistics and tech service companies.

Weizmann Institute Breach: Hitting Israel’s Tech Core

Among the most significant breaches was the infiltration of the Weizmann Institute of Science, one of Israel’s premier research institutions relied upon for developing military, industrial, and nuclear technologies. The group labeled the institute “a central node in their structure,” claiming they seized internal documents and sensitive research exposing its complicity in creating tools of dominance and warfare.

The operation yielded over 4 terabytes of data, including detailed research in genomics and biotechnology.

Targeting Logistical and Security Infrastructure

The second operation struck Mor Logistics, a company that secretly transports sensitive goods on behalf of security institutions. The group announced it had obtained over 20,000 documents, including files on sensitive transport operations and records related to Israel’s Population and Immigration Authority.

Breaching Financial Tech Firms

The third operation targeted Agora BC, a company specializing in trading tools and portfolio management. Analysis of the stolen files revealed the company used YouTrack for monitoring technical issues, along with detailed documentation on system bugs and billing processes.

Disrupting “Silent Horizon” Surveillance System

The fourth operation delivered a major blow to Israel by breaching Saban Systems, which specializes in expanding surveillance infrastructure and works directly with the Israeli internal security service (Shin Bet). The group revealed it obtained 21,703 documents, including detailed infrastructure specifications, engineering plans, electrical schematics, facial recognition, and behavioral tracking technologies.

Hacking Kibbutz Almog and SIVIM

In the fifth operation, the group penetrated the digital infrastructure of Kibbutz Almog, extracting internal communications, financial records, surveillance footage, and cloud-stored content.

The sixth operation targeted SIVIM, an IT security company serving critical infrastructure. In a mocking tone, the group declared full access to the company’s systems, stating:

“The fortress you built with pride crumbled with just a few keystrokes… We entered, we saw, and everything is now exposed.”

Yet, the most significant breach was the infiltration of Israeli internet providers “099 Israel” and “Primo”, which handle a substantial portion of Israel’s internet infrastructure. The group claimed to have sent over 150,000 official emails using the companies’ servers.

Meanwhile, the hacker group “The Assassins” breached a server belonging to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and then publicly shared direct access to the server via a dedicated IP address through its Telegram channel.

These operations confirm that the battlefield between Iran and the Israeli entity has expanded far beyond military confrontations or targeting ships and facilities. It has evolved into a fierce conflict in the cyber domain—and it seems Hanzala has successfully proven that Israel’s digital security is a myth, with software proving more lethal than bombs.