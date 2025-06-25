More Than 56,000 Killed in Gaza… Ongoing Zionist Genocide in Full View of the World

The Zionist enemy continues to carry out brutal massacres against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in an unrelenting assault since 7 October 2023, amid total international silence and blatant U.S.-Western collusion.

According to today’s statistical report from the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the death toll has climbed to 56,156, while the number of injured has exceeded 132,239 since the outset of the aggression.

In just the past 24 hours, a new atrocity claimed 79 lives—including five whose bodies were retrieved from beneath the rubble—and left 391 more wounded, during a series of airstrikes targeting homes, refugee camps, and displacement sites.

The Ministry also disclosed the continued targeting of civilians seeking basic sustenance: 33 “bread-seekers” were killed and over 267 wounded in the last day alone, bringing the cumulative “bread-seeker” casualties to 549 dead and more than 4,066 injured since they first came under deliberate fire.

Since the severe escalation that began on 18 March 2025, the Ministry has documented 5,833 deaths and 20,198 injuries—figures that underscore the ferocity of the Zionist onslaught in recent months, particularly after ceasefire efforts faltered and the Resistance Axis intensified its responses.

The Ministry warned that a large number of victims remain trapped under the rubble and stranded in the streets, as ambulance and civil‐defense teams are prevented from reaching them due to continuous bombardment and the systematic targeting of rescue crews.