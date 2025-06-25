Pezeshkian to Iranians: You Are the Makers of Victory… We Will Devote Our Strength to Serving Peace and Regional Unity

President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the Iranian people today, following the announcement of the ceasefire and the end of the twelve-day war, affirming that this “historic victory” is the fruit of the steadfastness and bravery of a nation he described as “the architect of civilization and the drafter of history.”

Pezeshkian stated:

“This victory belongs, with pride and honor, to our great people, who faced aggression with iron will and stood firm against a war imposed upon them through reckless adventurism and direct incitement by the Zionist entity.”

He emphasized that “what transpired was nothing but blatant aggression, coinciding with diplomatic efforts by Iran to sincerely de-escalate tensions and clear up misunderstandings,” stressing that “Iran did not initiate the conflict, but it was Iran that ended the war by a sovereign decision rooted in the strength of popular will and national solidarity.”

He added:

“The whole world witnessed how Iran, despite the challenges, remained at the negotiating table, armed with rationality and resolve, while the enemies’ violations and betrayals during critical moments—when responsibility and respect for commitments were demanded—were forever recorded in the annals of history.”

Looking Ahead to Reconstruction

Regarding the next phase, President Pezeshkian announced:

“Our nation’s compass now points entirely toward reconstruction, compensating those affected, and examining our strengths and shortcomings, so that we may rapidly recover and restore stability across the country.”

A Message to Our Regional Brothers

In a clear nod to neighboring states, he said:

“We believe in coexistence and extend our sincere hands to our brothers in the region. Our strength has been and will remain in service of peace and mutual understanding, never as a tool for domination or division.”

He concluded his address with the words:

“Through our unity and shared awareness, we will thwart the enemies’ conspiracies and safeguard our peoples’ rights to security, dignity, and a decent life under the bonds of brotherhood and mutual respect.”